Honda recalling more than 200,000 cars in the U.S.

Honda announced Friday that it is recalling more than 230,000 2018 Accord vehicles and 2019 Insight hybrids cars in the U.S. for a software malfunction for the rear camera display.

The Tokyo-based automaker said the rear-camera display does not show images properly when the driver shifts into rear in certain affected vehicles. And, the problem could potentially be dangerous and does not comply with U.S. regulations.

Honda added that there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.

In addition to the U.S. recall, Honda said it is also recalling 14,000 vehicles in Canada, nearly 3,000 in South Korea and more than 6,000 in Germany for the same issue.

The company said the software will be updated for all owners free of charge.