Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone: I love capitalism

Billionaire businessman Ken Langone told FOX Business on Friday young people’s views on socialism inspired him to write a book defending capitalism.

He said the number of people watching Bernie Sanders during the 2016 election was shocking.

“These were kids that were following him,” he told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “And I said my God they haven’t even started yet and they are giving up.”

In the memoir, ‘I love Capitalism! An American Story,’ Langone describes his path to success, maintains that he’s not “self-made” and urges young people to surround themselves with “great people.”

“We live in the greatest nation on earth,” he said. “There’s incredible opportunities in America. You have to look for them, you’ve got to work at it, you’ve got to give back.”

Langone grew up in a working class family in New York and is best known as the co-founder of Home Depot. In his opinion young people don’t understand the experiences he’s had to work hard and not have to rely on government handouts.

“Let me tell you the biggest price we are going to pay as a society for people getting things for doing nothing. We are going to take away the ability to develop self-respect on the part of these people,” he said.