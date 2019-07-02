NBA star Kevin Durant sells Malibu home for $12.15M: report

NBA star Kevin Durant reportedly sold his oceanfront Malibu pad for $12.15 million, according to a report.

Durant, 30, announced Sunday he was planning on signing with the Brooklyn Nets after becoming a free agent. He was previously on the Golden State Warriors, with whom he won two NBA championships. Before he was a Warrior, Durant played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA star purchased the home on Broad Beach for $12.05 million last year, according to the Los Angeles Times. The newspaper reported he listed the home for $13.5 million in April.

The property, which is on a private street, was recently remodeled and features sliding glass walls, high ceilings, a fireplace, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house is three levels and 3,423 square feet.

“Million Dollar Listing of Los Angeles” star James Harris announced on his Instagram that the home was sold, CNBC reported.

“#JustSold Victoria Point Rd in beautiful Malibu. Not a bad gig driving up the coast to these spectacular views. Sold twice in 14 months,” he wrote.

Durant will miss much, if not all, of next season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. His former U.S. Olympic teammates Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan will also join Durant as new additions to the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN first reported Durant's decision to move to the Nets, saying he had agreed to a four-year deal worth $164 million. Durant could have gotten a five-year deal worth about $221 million if he had chosen to remain with the Warriors.