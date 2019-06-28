Markets on track to record best June performance since the 1950s

article

June is turning into a historic month for the markets, as the Dow experiences its best performance for the month since 1938 - and the S&P hitting records not seen since Marty McFly went back in time to 1955.

Every major index by Friday was on track to end the month with significant gains.

Below is a look at what was happening at the time these Summer numbers were performing so well, according to research from the book "The Value of the Dollar: 1860-2014."

Best June for the Dow Jones Industrial since 1938

Around the same time the Dow had experienced its best June, British King George VI and Queen Elizabeth became the first king and queen of England to visit the U.S.

Yearly spending per capita:

Telegraph & Telephone services: $3.85

Gas & Oil: $16.16

Utilities: $23.08

Clothing: $42.32

Food: n/a

1938 annual income for workers across selected industries, including farming: $1,221

1942: The Royal family at Buckingham Palace. L-R: Princess Margaret (1930 - 2002), Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth and King George VI.

Best June for the S&P since 1955

Around the time the S&P 500 was reaching its best June performance, former President Dwight Eisenhower had become the first president to ever appear on color television.

Yearly spending per capita:

Telegraph & Telephone services: $18.76

Gas & Oil: $52.03

Utilities: $61.72

Clothing: $118.59

Food: $414.46

1955 annual income for workers across selected industries, including farming: $4,128

3/26/1958- Dwight Eisenhower, president closeups at press conference. (Getty)

