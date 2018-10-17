Here are the winning numbers in the $667M Mega Million jackpot

A record jackpot of $667 million was at stake on Tuesday night in the Mega Millions drawing.

The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61 and 69 with the Mega Ball of 9.

The jackpot topped the previous high of $656 million, follows an 11-week winless streak for the top prize of the Mega Millions lottery, according to Reuters.

Mega Millions is played in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands.

The lottery prize is the country's third highest on record, trailing two Powerball jackpots, including a $1.586 billion payout in 2016.

The immediate cash value of the prize, which winners can opt to take, is $380 million.

The higher amount is an annuitized value if the prize is paid out over 29 years.

The odds of hitting the jackpot by matching all six numbers correctly are an astronomical one in 302.6 million.