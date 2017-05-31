Health Care Stocks Higher On Growth Views - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders bet the sector would boost revenue despite controversy over drug prices and industry practices. Ohio is suing five drugmakers, including Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and drug giant Johnson & Johnson, alleging they misrepresented the addictive risks of their painkillers. Perrigo rose after the maker of specialty drugs, whose earnings report was delayed because of accounting issues, posted operating earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.
May 31, 2017 16:45 ET (20:45 GMT)