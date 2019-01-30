Happiest employees: LinkedIn, Uber. Unhappiest: Snapchat: Survey says

We all know the saying, “happy wife, happy life,” but the reference could also hold true at work, especially when it comes to productivity.
According to a new survey from Blind, an anonymous social network for working professionals, despite attempts from big tech giants to offer employees lavish perks such as gourmet lunches, unlimited PTO, and even egg freezing, some employees still aren’t happy.
Blind surveyed more than 10,000 employees at big companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Snapchat to find how happy employees really are.
Results
LinkedIn led the way with more than 83 percent of their employees saying that they are currently happy at work, while Snapchat had the lowest percentage of happy employees with less than 39 percent.
Other companies with low scores include eBay, Oracle, Oath/Verizon Media and Booking.com.
However, rounding out the top five happiest list, were Uber (at 78 percent), Salesforce (at 73 percent), Apple (71 percent) and Tesla Motors (at 69 percent).
Neither Snapchat, ebay, Oath/Verizon or Booking.com immediately responded to FOX Business’ request for comment on the report.
Blind said its anonymous base includes more than 44,000 employees from Microsoft, 31,000 from Amazon, 12,000 from Google, 8,500 from Uber, 8,500 from Facebook, 7,000 from Apple, 5,500 from LinkedIn, and 4,500 from Salesforce.
Here’s Blind’s full results:
Snapchat
# Surveyed: 107
Happy: 38.32%
Unhappy: 61.68 %
eBay
# Surveyed: 138
Happy: 39.13%
Unhappy: 60.87%
Oracle
# Surveyed: 324
Happy: 41.36%
Unhappy: 58.64%
Oath/ Verizon Media
# Surveyed: 132
Happy: 42.42%
Unhappy: 57.58%
Booking.com
# Surveyed: 140
Happy: 44.29%
Unhappy: 55.71%
Adobe
# Surveyed: 112
Happy: 53.57%
Unhappy: 46.43%
Expedia Group
# Surveyed: 118
Happy: 57.63%
Unhappy: 42.37%
Microsoft
# Surveyed: 1440
Happy: 59.31%
Unhappy: 40.69%
Intuit
# Surveyed: 148
Happy: 59.46%
Unhappy: 40.54%
PayPal
# Surveyed: 124
Happy: 59.68%
Unhappy: 40.32%
Cisco
# Surveyed: 154
Happy: 59.74%
Unhappy: 40.26%
Amazon
# Surveyed: 1502
Happy: 61.52%
Unhappy: 38.48%
# Surveyed: 612
Happy: 65.03%
Unhappy: 34.97%
# Surveyed: 677
Happy: 68.69%
Unhappy: 31.31%
Tesla Motors
# Surveyed: 135
Happy: 68.89%
Unhappy: 31.11%
Apple
# Surveyed: 322
Happy: 71.43%
Unhappy: 28.57%
Salesforce
# Surveyed: 153
Happy: 73.20%
Unhappy: 26.80%
Uber
# Surveyed: 414
Happy: 77.78%
Unhappy: 22.22%
# Surveyed: 382
Happy: 83.25%
Unhappy: 16.75%