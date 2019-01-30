Search

Happiest employees: LinkedIn, Uber. Unhappiest: Snapchat: Survey says

Automation may eliminate as many as 25% of current jobs: Bain & Company's Karen Harris

Automation may eliminate as many as 25% of current jobs: Bain & Company’s Karen Harris

Karen Harris, Bain & Company’s Macro Trends Group managing director, discusses how the growth of automation may eliminate 20-25% of current jobs.

We all know the saying, “happy wife, happy life,” but the reference could also hold true at work, especially when it comes to productivity.

According to a new survey from Blind, an anonymous social network for working professionals, despite attempts from big tech giants to offer employees lavish perks such as gourmet lunches, unlimited PTO, and even egg freezing, some employees still aren’t happy.

Blind surveyed more than 10,000 employees at big companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Snapchat to find how happy employees really are.

Results

LinkedIn led the way with more than 83 percent of their employees saying that they are currently happy at work, while Snapchat had the lowest percentage of happy employees with less than 39 percent.

Other companies with low scores include eBay, Oracle, Oath/Verizon Media and Booking.com.

However, rounding out the top five happiest list, were Uber (at 78 percent), Salesforce (at 73 percent), Apple (71 percent) and Tesla Motors (at 69 percent).

Neither Snapchat, ebay, Oath/Verizon or Booking.com immediately responded to FOX Business’ request for comment on the report.

Blind said its anonymous base includes more than 44,000 employees from Microsoft, 31,000 from Amazon, 12,000 from Google, 8,500 from Uber, 8,500 from Facebook, 7,000 from Apple, 5,500 from LinkedIn, and 4,500 from Salesforce.

Here’s Blind’s full results:

Snapchat 

# Surveyed: 107               

Happy: 38.32% 

Unhappy: 61.68 %

eBay     

# Surveyed: 138               

Happy: 39.13% 

Unhappy: 60.87%

Oracle  

# Surveyed: 324               

Happy: 41.36% 

Unhappy: 58.64%

Oath/ Verizon Media

# Surveyed: 132               

Happy: 42.42% 

Unhappy: 57.58%

Booking.com    

# Surveyed: 140               

Happy: 44.29%

Unhappy: 55.71%

Adobe 

# Surveyed: 112               

Happy: 53.57% 

Unhappy: 46.43%

Expedia Group 

# Surveyed: 118               

Happy: 57.63%

Unhappy: 42.37%

Microsoft           

# Surveyed: 1440            

Happy: 59.31% 

Unhappy: 40.69%

Intuit    

# Surveyed: 148               

Happy: 59.46% 

Unhappy: 40.54%

PayPal 

# Surveyed: 124               

Happy: 59.68% 

Unhappy: 40.32%

Cisco    

# Surveyed: 154               

Happy: 59.74% 

Unhappy: 40.26%

Amazon

# Surveyed: 1502            

Happy: 61.52% 

Unhappy: 38.48%

Facebook

# Surveyed: 612               

Happy: 65.03% 

Unhappy: 34.97%

Google

# Surveyed: 677               

Happy: 68.69% 

Unhappy: 31.31%

Tesla Motors

# Surveyed: 135               

Happy: 68.89% 

Unhappy: 31.11%

Apple   

# Surveyed: 322               

Happy: 71.43% 

Unhappy: 28.57%

Salesforce          

# Surveyed: 153               

Happy: 73.20% 

Unhappy: 26.80%

Uber     

# Surveyed: 414               

Happy: 77.78% 

Unhappy: 22.22%

LinkedIn             

# Surveyed: 382               

Happy: 83.25% 

Unhappy: 16.75%