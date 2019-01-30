Happiest employees: LinkedIn, Uber. Unhappiest: Snapchat: Survey says

We all know the saying, “happy wife, happy life,” but the reference could also hold true at work, especially when it comes to productivity.

According to a new survey from Blind, an anonymous social network for working professionals, despite attempts from big tech giants to offer employees lavish perks such as gourmet lunches, unlimited PTO, and even egg freezing, some employees still aren’t happy.

Blind surveyed more than 10,000 employees at big companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Snapchat to find how happy employees really are.

Results

LinkedIn led the way with more than 83 percent of their employees saying that they are currently happy at work, while Snapchat had the lowest percentage of happy employees with less than 39 percent.

Other companies with low scores include eBay, Oracle, Oath/Verizon Media and Booking.com.

However, rounding out the top five happiest list, were Uber (at 78 percent), Salesforce (at 73 percent), Apple (71 percent) and Tesla Motors (at 69 percent).

Neither Snapchat, ebay, Oath/Verizon or Booking.com immediately responded to FOX Business’ request for comment on the report.

Blind said its anonymous base includes more than 44,000 employees from Microsoft, 31,000 from Amazon, 12,000 from Google, 8,500 from Uber, 8,500 from Facebook, 7,000 from Apple, 5,500 from LinkedIn, and 4,500 from Salesforce.

Here’s Blind’s full results:

Snapchat

# Surveyed: 107

Happy: 38.32%

Unhappy: 61.68 %

eBay

# Surveyed: 138

Happy: 39.13%

Unhappy: 60.87%

Oracle

# Surveyed: 324

Happy: 41.36%

Unhappy: 58.64%

Oath/ Verizon Media

# Surveyed: 132

Happy: 42.42%

Unhappy: 57.58%

Booking.com

# Surveyed: 140

Happy: 44.29%

Unhappy: 55.71%

Adobe

# Surveyed: 112

Happy: 53.57%

Unhappy: 46.43%

Expedia Group

# Surveyed: 118

Happy: 57.63%

Unhappy: 42.37%

Microsoft

# Surveyed: 1440

Happy: 59.31%

Unhappy: 40.69%

Intuit

# Surveyed: 148

Happy: 59.46%

Unhappy: 40.54%

PayPal

# Surveyed: 124

Happy: 59.68%

Unhappy: 40.32%

Cisco

# Surveyed: 154

Happy: 59.74%

Unhappy: 40.26%

Amazon

# Surveyed: 1502

Happy: 61.52%

Unhappy: 38.48%

Facebook

# Surveyed: 612

Happy: 65.03%

Unhappy: 34.97%

Google

# Surveyed: 677

Happy: 68.69%

Unhappy: 31.31%

Tesla Motors

# Surveyed: 135

Happy: 68.89%

Unhappy: 31.11%

Apple

# Surveyed: 322

Happy: 71.43%

Unhappy: 28.57%

Salesforce

# Surveyed: 153

Happy: 73.20%

Unhappy: 26.80%

Uber

# Surveyed: 414

Happy: 77.78%

Unhappy: 22.22%

LinkedIn

# Surveyed: 382

Happy: 83.25%

Unhappy: 16.75%