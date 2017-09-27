GOP Tax Plan: What We Know and What We Don't

The Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code proposes to sharply reduce tax rates on businesses and many individuals but leaves several important details to the tax-writing committees in Congress.
Individual Tax Brackets
Continue Reading Below
What We Know:
Collapses seven brackets into three
Basic rate structure is 12%, 25% and 35%, replacing 10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35% and 39.6%
No changes to capital-gains and dividend tax rates
Changes to method for indexing brackets to inflation
Advertisement
What We Don't:
Income break points for tax brackets
Possible additional top rate above 35%
Individual Tax Breaks
What We Know:
Standard deduction nearly doubled for many households
State and local tax deduction eliminated
Mortgage and charity breaks protected
Bigger child tax credit
$500 tax credit for households with non-child dependents
Retains exemption of municipal bond income
Repeals personal exemption
What We Don't:
Details of child tax credit changes
Specific changes to the earned income tax credit
Business Taxes
What We Know:
Corporate tax rate at 20%, down from 35% currently
Tax rate on businesses reported on individual returns at 25%
Limits on deductions for interest for corporations
Allows immediate write-offs of business investment for at least five years
Preserves tax breaks for research and low-income housing
Repeals deduction for domestic manufacturing
What We Don't:
Rules to prevent business owners from reclassifying wages as business income
Details of interest deduction limits
What happens to investment write-offs after five years
Which other tax breaks survive
Corporate Foreign Income
What We Know:
One-time tax on stockpiled foreign profits
Higher one-time tax on cash than on illiquid foreign assets
Tax-free repatriation of future foreign profits
What We Don't:
Specific one-time tax rates
Rules to prevent companies from shifting profits abroad
Other Changes
What We Know:
Repeals estate tax
Repeals alternative minimum tax
What We Don't:
Which households pay more and which pay less
How much the tax plan would add to the deficit
Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 27, 2017 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)