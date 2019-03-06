Goldman Sachs eases traditional dress code, here's a list of others it followed

Custom suit and tie makers might be starting to shake in their boots a little as more and more big companies are taking a queue from the tech giants and announcing they are loosening their stuffy dress code guidelines.

This week, Goldman Sachs Group announced in an internal memo that it's moving toward a "flexible dress code" for all its employees -- a move that will likely shake up Wall Street.

The investment bank said the shift was in response to "the changing nature of workplaces generally in favor of a more casual environment."

Historically, employees of the Wall Street firm were required to wear formal business attire, but since 2017 the storied financial house has slowly begun to relax its rules, especially for employees in its technology division.

Now the only requirement for employees is to dress "in a manner that is consistent" with clients' expectations.

The shift follows in the footsteps of General Motors, which last April ditched its 10-page dress code and replaced it with simply "dress appropriately."

However, the no-dress code trend was really started by all the big tech giants who never instilled any guidelines to begin with.

Here are some of big companies that don't have any dress codes.

GOOGLE

NETFLIX

TWITTER

VIACOM

ZAPPOS

IAC (DAILY BEAST, DAILY BURN, ASK.COM, COLLEGE HUMOR, VIMEO AND MATCH GROUP)