Golden iPad 2 Encrusted With Diamonds and T. Rex Bone on Sale for £5M

An iPad customized with gold, diamonds and shavings of Tyrannosaurus rex bone is believed to be the world's most expensive gadget.

The £5 million ($8 million) device was created by British luxury goods specialist Stuart Hughes, who already released a £219,995 platinum Macbook Air and a diamond and platinum iPhone costing £20,995.

Hughes' iPad 2 Gold History is encrusted with 12.5-carat diamonds and has 53 separate gems forming the iconic Apple logo. The back section was formed in 24-carat gold and weighs two kilograms (4.4 pounds).

But the most expensive part is the main front frame, which is made from the oldest rock the world has to offer -- ammolite. Sourced from Canada, the stone is more than 75 million years old.

To complete the ultra-luxurious design, part of a T. rex thigh bone dating back 65 million years was shaved into the stone.

The final touch is a single-cut 8.5-carat flawless diamond inlaid in platinum surrounded by 12 satellite gems.

Despite the hefty price tag, one of the devices is said to have been sold to an anonymous buyer.

