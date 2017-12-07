Franken resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

article

U.S. Democratic Senator Al Franken announced his resignation on Thursday, a day after a majority of his Democratic Senate colleagues called for him to step down following a string of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“I know in my heart that nothing I’ve done as a senator - nothing - has brought dishonor on this institution,” Franken said on the Senate floor. “Nevertheless, today I am announcing that in the coming weeks, I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate.”