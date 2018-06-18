Foxwoods casino CEO dies unexpectedly

article

Felix Rappaport, the president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, died unexpectedly Monday, the company announced.

Foxwoods, a hotel and casino in Connecticut owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (MPTN), said a cause of death has not been determined. Rappaport was 65.

“On behalf of the entire Tribal Council, Foxwoods management team and staff, we extend our deepest sympathies to Felix’s family,” MPTN Chairman Rodney Butler said in a statement.

“With his passing, we have suffered a major loss. Felix’s passion for modernizing and growing Foxwoods, as well as his friendship, mentorship and humor touched everyone who worked with him,” Butler added. “We are confident that Felix’s legacy will live on as we continue to push forward on the vision he set.”

Multiple reports said Rappaport was found dead in the Foxwoods hotel room where he lived. Foul play is not suspected, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Rappaport, who led Foxwoods for more than four years, spent about four decades working in the casino and gaming industry. Prior to joining Foxwoods, Rappaport worked for MGM Resorts and Hershey Entertainment and Resort Company. His tenure at MGM included a stint as president and chief operating officer of the Mirage in Las Vegas.