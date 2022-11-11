Former Marine captain explains the benefits of hiring veterans

Former members of the military have a robust skill set that makes them valued team members to employers, says former Marine Corps Captain Jason Pandak.

Those skills include flexibility, teamwork, task-orientation and team building.

The vice president of capital markets at AmeriVet Securities told FOX Business the best way to honor veterans is to hire them. Pandak served three combat tours in Iraq. During this time, he spearheaded the establishment of the Iraqi Military Academy and guided more than 150 Marines through both peace and wartime missions.

AmeriVet Securities is a dually registered service-disabled veteran-owned business and minority business enterprise founded by a Black, disabled veteran in 1994.

FOX Business spoke with Pandak about the unique skills of those who proudly served their country.

What veterans bring to the table in the corporate world

"Veterans have had many formative experiences in dynamic situations at a young age, as opposed to many of their peers who start out in corporate America," Pandak said. This proven flexibility allows veterans to develop new skills and concepts at an accelerated pace. It also allows veterans to be resourceful when adapting to and overcoming challenges.

The exposure to positions of authority from a young age as junior or non-commissioned officers also provides many veterans confidence when making decisions and a willingness to assume responsibility.

How veterans differ in their approach to work

Veterans are task-oriented and are experienced in deadlines, processes and protocols. Most of the time, they only need to be given instructions once and will generally retain that knowledge when needed to execute a project.

Veterans will also go above and beyond to prove their worth in a corporate setting. They understand that when they transition out of the military, they may be a little behind the curve compared to peers from their age group. Because of this, they have an unrivaled initiative and ambition.

The benefits of investing in veteran-run businesses

"When you invest in a veteran-run business, you are investing in veterans, their well-being and their life post-military," Pandak said. "It’s a way to show support for their service."

What businesses should know about hiring veterans

Veterans have unrivaled team-building skills and commitment to success. Veterans are also extremely loyal, being committed to their team and organization, which, Pandak believes, leads to retention and a higher return on investment for employers.

"I know that many firms send their executive leadership teams to programs that mimic the Marine Corps Office Candidate School Leadership Reaction Course." Pandak explained, "Every single Marine goes through a version of the reaction course either at OCS or during their recruit training (boot camp). So, at 18-22 years old, we are ingraining the type of rapid decision-making skills many firms spend a lot of money to send their executive leaders to."

What the hiring process is like for veterans

Many veterans come out of the military unfamiliar with effective job search strategies. They have most likely never been through an interview before.

Military recruiters are generally only trying to determine if a candidate meets basic physical and mental requirements because the staff at the military training facilities will teach them all they need to know. In addition, they have only been used to military recruiters contacting them to join. After they get out, no corporate recruiter is knocking on their door to hire them.

Veterans may not be able to effectively distill their military experience and training into effective language on a resume or in an interview. It can be difficult for some to relate how their work as a soldier, sailor, marine or airmen relates to civilian employment.

"Veterans are their worst self-advocate," according to Pandak, "because the military is so team oriented, military service members are never taught to think of themselves as an individual or promote their own accomplishments."

The stigmas veterans face in the job search and how they can be overcome

"Everyone has seen the movies, which portray veterans in stereotypes: a tobacco-chewing tattooed guy who can’t relate to civilians or speak in full sentences, or a PTSD-stricken veteran who is volatile and withdrawn from society." Pandak said. "In reality, veterans are extremely entrepreneurial and innovative."

Many join the military to develop leadership skills and come out excited to put their leadership skills to work. These veterans are usually very comfortable with, and crave, autonomy, Pandak says.

Stigmas about hiring veterans "can be overcome simply by supporting veterans and learning more about them. Veterans Day is a great opportunity for this; not all of them ‘wear their service on their sleeve,' if you will. If your organization has veterans, take the time to ask about their service, but also understand that while many veterans are proud of their service, they often do not want to be defined by it."

Where to find veterans if you want to hire them

Veterans have rated "finding work" as the most challenging adjustment when leaving the service, and many struggle with unemployment. Pandak said in 2020 there were 581,000 unemployed veterans, 54% of them between the ages of 24 and 54.

"One of the main reasons for this are the many barriers they face when gaining entry into the corporate workspace," the former captain said. Fortunately, there are veteran-specific headhunting firms like The Lucas Group, Bradley Morris and Orion Talent.

There are also multiple nonprofit organizations like Hiring our Heroes and American Corporate Partners, which have networks of veterans looking for work.

AmeriVet Securities, where Pandak works, is a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer operating in the diversity and inclusion space in New York City.