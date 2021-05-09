Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Ford recalls nearly 617,000 US Explorer SUVs

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requested company conduct safety recall in April

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 7

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

WASHINGTON - Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 617,00 Explorer sport utility vehicles in the United States at the request of regulators because retention pins could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle.

FORD RECALLING OVER 150,000 VEHICLES FOR SAFETY ISSUES RELATED TO AIRBAGS, REAR SUSPENSION

The recall covers 2016 through 2019 model year vehicles. Dealers will install push-pins and replace any damaged rail clips and roof rail covers, as necessary.

Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 617,00 Explorer sport utility vehicles in the United States at the request of regulators because retention pins could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle. (Photo by Anton Novoderezhkin\TASS v

The second largest U.S. automaker said in documents posted Sunday the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in April had requested Ford conduct a safety recall after first inquiring about the issue in early 2020 following 11 reports of roof rail cover detachment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ford in November approved a onetime repair extended coverage action for 10 years or 150,000 miles to address the issue.