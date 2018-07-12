Forbes faces backlash over dubbing Jenner a ‘self-made’ almost-billionaire

article

Twitter is on fire – and even Dictionary.com – with people criticizing Forbes’ new magazine cover dubbing reality TV star Kylie Jenner as a “self-made” almost-billionaire.

Forbes released its August issue of 2018’s “America’s Women Billionaires” on Wednesday and was immediately met with a barrage of comments on Twitter slamming the outlet for calling the youngest daughter of the “Keeping Up with Kardashians” dynasty a “self-made” woman.

Dictionary.com was the first to criticize the use of the word, tweeting, “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.”

That tweet, however struck a chord with Twitter users, generating more than 100,000 likes and 40,000 retweets. One user described calling Kylie Jenner a “self-made billionaire” is “like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated.”

Jenner, who is the younger sister of Kim Kardashian West, created her own cosmetic line – Kylie Cosmetics – in 2015 with $250,000 of her own money that she made through modeling gigs. Her company is now worth an estimated $800 million and she owns 100% of it.

Additionally, the 20-year-old made another $100 million through other revenue streams including her appearances on her family’s reality show and other social media endorsements. Jenner has more than 110 million followers on Instagram.

Forbes did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the backlash.