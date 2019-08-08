New York Yankees to play Chicago White Sox in first-ever MLB game at 'Field of Dreams'

"If you build it, he will come," the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson told Kevin Costner's character Ray Kinsella in the classic 1989 baseball movie "Field of Dreams."

More than 30 years later, Jackson's promise will come true.

Major League Baseball on Thursday announced the New York Yankees will play the Chicago White Sox in the first-ever Major League game at the stadium.

FILE - In this July 11, 2007, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, left, at the time a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, sits on the front porch of the house at the "Field of Dreams" movie site during a campaign stop in Dy Expand

Located in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa, the temporary 8,000-seat ballpark will host the game on Aug. 13, 2020. It will be the first MLB game to be played in Iowa.

"As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

This won't be the first time that Major League Baseball has built a temporary stadium for just one game. Iin 2016, a 12,500-seat stadium was erected at Fort Bragg in North Carolina to give military members and their families a once-in-a-lifetime experience.