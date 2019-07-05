FedEx offers 24-hour passport processing — but it comes with a hefty price tag

If you’ve booked a last-minute trip abroad, but need to get a passport, FedEx Office may be able to help.

This summer, the company is working with RushMyPassport to offer expedited passport services in the U.S., including processing and renewing passports and updating passport photos, according to a press release.

It takes six to eight weeks for the U.S. State Department to process passports -- an increase from four to six weeks -- but FedEx Office will offer passport processing as fast as 24 hours from 2,000 FedEx Office locations or online, the release said.

There are five levels of accelerated services, the fastest of which is 24-hour service. The other tiers of service include: next-day service which takes two business days, priority service which takes three to five business days, rush service which takes six to seven business days and standard service which takes eight to 10 business days.

There is also an option for rush renewal, which takes 10 to 12 business days, but is only for passport renewals.

However, FedEx's passport processing services aren’t cheap. Even without shipping or government fees, customers will have to pay $449 for 24-hour service, $349 for next-day service, $249 for priority service, $169 for rush service and $119 for standard service, according to the website for the service. To get a rush renewal on their passport, customers will pay $99.

Additional government fees (without shipping) could include up to $145 because a new passport book costs $110, according to the Department of State. If it's a first-time passport, there is also a $35 fee.

In comparison to FedEx's expedited services, the Department of State's expedited processing costs $60 -- but that takes "2-3 weeks door-to-door," according to the department's passport fee calculator.

FedEx Office customers will be able to purchase two 2 inch by 2 inch photos with their passport application and overnight shipping for rushed passport applications.

They will also be able to track their application through the approval process and get “free 24/7 assistance from passport specialists,” the release said.

“Many of us have experienced the distress of realizing our passport isn’t ready for an upcoming trip and, as a result, scramble to find a last-minute solution. This convenient service will help eliminate the confusion and common errors that often arise and help simplify the process,” Kim Dixon, chief operating officer of FedEx Office said in the release.