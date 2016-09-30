Farage: Merkel's Mistake Will Go Down in History

Hillary Clinton, while taking questions from the press onboard her campaign plane Thursday, proclaimed one of her favorite world leaders is Angela Merkel. Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage joined the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney to discuss.

“Normally in life when you see failure staring you in the face, you reject it and run in the opposite direction — but not dear old Hillary who is still stuck in the Twentieth Century and who simply is incapable of opening her eyes to what Merkel did last summer,” he said.

He added: “What Angela Merkel did last year will go down as the great historical mistakes made by any Western Democratic leader.”

While Clinton praised the German Chancellor for her handling of the European migrant crisis, Farage said even though the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East and North Africa is “truly horrid” on a humanitarian level, the best thing to do is help people there, rather than encouraging migration to the West.

“I’m not so sure that this humanitarian gesture is actually doing her [Merkel] anything other than feeding organized crime and leading to thousands of deaths,” he said.

He also commented on the Obama Administration’s plan to abandon U.S. oversight of the internet’s domain name system.

“The internet is probably the most liberating and Democratic thing that has ever happened in the history of humankind. And that is why regimes like China want to do everything they can to control it and to restrict it. I think we have to do everything we can to spite the abuses, to make sure the internet is as free as possible to express our thoughts, views and hopes for the future,” he said.