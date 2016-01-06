Eric Trump: My Dad Is Fed Up With the Nonsense

Golf courses, hotels and now wine. Donald Trump’s family is taking on a new venture in Charlottesville, Virginia with a high-end winery.

Trump Winery President and son of Donald Trump, Eric Trump, told FOX Business Network’s Cheryl Casone, “if you look at the generational shift in wine -- young people are drinking it and they are exploring new regions… Virginia, New York State, Washington, Oregon -- it’s really a sexy product and people…. can’t get enough of it.”

The timing of the winery’s grand opening comes amid his father’s controversial comments on illegal immigration, but the younger Trump says business has never been better.

“We are the largest distributed winery on the East Coast of the United States. We’ll do 55,000 cases of wine a year… We are doing absolutely amazing … I actually don’t think the [presidential campaign] has anything negative to do with it, in fact, I think it’s a huge positive,” he said.

Trump said the threats against his father from Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman on Twitter aren’t worrisome, when it comes to the family business.

“My father is an amazing guy -- he’s a total, total patriot… He loves America … and he says what’s on his mind… He’s not like the typical politician who has to pander to everybody… If it doesn’t work out in terms of the campaign, we come back to building amazing properties like this,” he said.

He also said a Donald Trump presidency would focus on “fixing things.”

“This Iran deal looks like a total mess and… we’ve got serious problems. I think it’s one of the reasons my father is running for candidacy… He knows how to fix them -- he will fix them… I think he is fed up with the nonsense, to tell you the truth.”