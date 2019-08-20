Epstein's $600M will, mysteriously signed two days before his death

Now infamous financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein signed his nearly $600 million will just two days before he killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell, according to court papers obtained by The New York Post.

According to the court document filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Aug. 8, the 66-year-old former hedge-fund manager was worth $577,672,654 -- $18 million more than he previously claimed while failing to get bail on federal sex-trafficking charges.

His holdings were put in a trust called The 1953 Trust, named for privacy, per an estate lawyer. The 21-page filing includes a copy of Epstein’s death certificate from Aug. 11.

Manhattan federal prosecutors asked the judge overseeing his criminal case on Monday to officially toss the charges after his death.

“Because Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, died while this case was pending, and therefore before a final judgement was issued, the indictment must be dismissed under the rule of abatement,” the assistant US attorneys wrote Judge Richard Berman, who was overseeing the case, according to the Post.

One of the two lawyers listed as witnessing Epstein's will signing is Mariel A. Colon Miro, an attorney for drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo’’ Guzman.

The Post reported that there are no details on the trust's beneficiaries, although the will notes that Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, is the only potential heir.

The lawyer representing two of Epstein's accusers said on Twitter that her clients will still have their day in court.

The will’s executors are longtime Epstein employees, lawyer Darren Indyke and financier Richard Kahn. The will notes Boris Nikolic can alternatively assist in the proceedings. The executors will each receive $250,000, in addition to “reasonable’’ expenses related to the job.