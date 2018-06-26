Elon Musk has 'secret' school at SpaceX

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has been running a small private school out of the SpaceX headquarters in California, intended for students with “extraordinary academic potential.”

According to a report from ARS Technica, Musk has been running the nonprofit school, known as Ad Astra, in Hawthorne, California, since 2014 for his own five sons, along with the children of select SpaceX employees and others from the area.

The school, which has largely remained out of the public view, is intended to “exceed traditional school metrics on all relevant subject matter through unique project-based learning experiences,” according to a document filed with the Internal Revenue Service, first uncovered by ARS Technica. It serves children between the ages of seven and 14.

In addition to project-based learning, Ad Astra focuses on imbuing attendees with a “strong sense of justice” and the “critical thinking skills necessary to make a difference.”

While the form states that the student body will expand slowly, it will probably never exceed 50 students.

ARS Technica said 400 families applied last year.

As of 2015 there were only had two individuals employed at the school, it reported to the IRS. Its total revenue was $475,000.

The school has a website, though it doesn’t provide any detail for those who don’t possess a parent login. A contact provided on the website did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.