Elon Musk details plans for LA’s LOOP

Elon Musk, the Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Co. CEO, presented details of his underground tunnel plan, Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Musk plans to build a test tunnel that will run parallel to one of Los Angele’s busiest freeways, the 405.

The tunnel would use pods transporting 16 passengers at a time at high speeds, cutting down on commuting times in the congested city.

Musk’s presentation got underway 25 minutes behind schedule as he arrived late, which he said was due to traffic.

The event was streamed live on YouTube.

Part of the event was designed to put to rest concerns that the public wouldn’t be disrupted by the project.

Musk’s project has picked up a key partner in the LA Metro, the city’s public transportation provider.

There were concerns that the project of a high-speed transportation tunnel might interfere with the area’s rail projects.

LA Metro and the Boring Co will coordinate their efforts as the project moves along.

Musk explained that the company has made progress on its project by building a pilot tunnel at its SpaceX complex in Hawthorne.

Musk hoped to give free rides to people once the test tunnel is complete, but no start date for the project was announced.