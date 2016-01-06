Eli Lilly Profit Beats Views as Animal Health Shares Shine

Continue Reading Below
Boris said Lilly had "a very good quarter" and newer treatments for cancer and diabetes should ensure average annual earnings growth in the mid-teens percentage range from 2015 to 2020, topping expected industry growth of about 12 percent.
Lilly earned $530 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with $728 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier..
Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share, well above the average analyst estimate of 77 cents per share. Research spending fell 6 percent to $1.04 billion, which Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said was about 10 percent below his estimate.
Results were also helped by increased stocking of its medicines by distributors, as well as a 42 percent jump in sales of animal health products to $750 million.
Animal health is a growing focus for Lilly as people in developing countries rely more on farm animals for dietary protein and embrace companion animals. In January Lilly completed a $5.4 billion purchase of Novartis AG's animal health business, making its Elanco unit the world's No. 2 animal-health group by revenue, up from No. 4.
Despite beating earnings expectations, largely on cost cutting, Lilly's overall revenue was in line with expectations, falling about 1 percent to $4.64 billion. The company also reaffirmed its prior full-year earnings forecast of $3.10-$3.20 per share, excluding special items.
First-quarter revenue would have risen 5 percent if not for the stronger dollar, which lowers the value of sales abroad.
Shares fell 0.7 percent to $71.75 in early trading. (Additional reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Jeffrey Benkoe)
