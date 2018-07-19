Eagles star Nick Foles tops NFL merchandise sales ahead of 2018 season

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles may be headed back to the bench for the 2018 NFL season, but his popularity among fans shows no signs of slowing down, according to the NFL Players Association’s latest merchandise sales figures.

Foles topped all other NFL players in overall product sales in the first quarter of 2018, besting established stars like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The NFLPA’s list tracks the league’s best-sellers in terms of licensed merchandise sales, including jerseys, bobbleheads, apparel, collectibles and other products.

Carson Wentz, who Foles replaced as the Eagles’ starting quarterback after he suffered a late season knee injury, ranked third on the overall list. Wentz is expected to resume his role this season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn tendon.

Brady, who led the Patriots during their loss to Foles’ Eagles in the Super Bowl last February, ranked second on the overall sales list. Six of the top 10 players on the list were quarterbacks.

While Foles topped the overall list, rookie New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley led all players in jersey sales “by a wide margin,” according to the NFLPA. Brady led all other players in licensed sock sales.

A total of six Eagles players earned a spot in the top 50, including three stars – Foles, Wentz, and tight end Zach Ertz – in the top 15.

The sales results mark just the latest in a series of accolades for Foles, whose unexpected rise from backup quarterback to Super Bowl star has resonated with fans. His autobiography, “Believe It,” earned a spot on the New York Times’ best-seller list earlier this month.

The NFLPA’s entire top-50 player sales list can be viewed here.