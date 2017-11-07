E.ON SE Nine-Month Results 2017 -- Forecast

The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for E.ON SE (EOAN.XE) nine-month results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released November 8.

. Forecast Change Reported

Nine month 9M17 in % 9M16

Sales 27,599 -2% 28,198

EBITDA* 3,488 -4% 3,640

EBIT* 2,109 -9% 2,311

Net Income Underlying 958 +49% 641

Earnings Per Share Underlying 0.46 +39% 0.33

Dividend Per Share 0.30 +43% 0.21

Target Price 9.94

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

*The figures are adjusted to exclude material non-operating income and expenses.

