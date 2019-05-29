Vaping is not safe: Kick the habit, Dr. Mike recommends

For the study, researchers grew cells and exposed them to six different e-cigarette flavorings with varying nicotine concentrations. Cinnamon and menthol appeared to be the most toxic flavors

“They [researchers] found that they cause inflammation, early disfuction,” Varshavski said. “It is worrisome... we need to not write off vaping as a safe alternative to smoking. It’s not safe.”

Varshavski said the first step to kicking the habit, is to figure out why you’re doing it, then address it head on.

“We need to constantly reevaluate this, put good research in, tell the public, vaping is not safe,” Varshavski added.

Marketed as safer than smoking, there's a new warning about vaping.

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology suggests e-cigarette flavors could be bad for the heart, damaging cells that line blood vessels.

“The public has this misconception that vaping is a safe alternative, when compared to cigarettes,” Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, aka Dr. Mike, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “Is it safer? Are there less cancer causing substances? Yes. But it doesn’t mean that it’s safe.”