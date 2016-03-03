Dreamworks Animation Loses Marketing Chief

Dreamworks Animation (NYSE:DWA), the movie studio known for popular films like Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon, abruptly lost its chief marketing officer, Anne Globe, on Monday.

The Glendale, Calif.-based company gave no explanation for her exit but simply said in a securities filing that she “decided to leave.” It did not immediately respond to FOX Business for a comment.

Continue Reading Below

Dreamworks said Globe has agreed to become fully vested in the service-based restricted stock units that were granted to her prior to 2012 and are scheduled to be granted to her through November. All other equity-based and other long-term incentive awards held by Globe have been canceled, leaving her with just a lump-sum payment equal to her base salary.

While the film maker's earnings topped Wall Street expectations last week, the studio warned that profits will be impacted later in the year due to the disappointing release of Turbo, its most recent film about a professional racing snail.

Shares of Dreamworks were up slightly to $26.77 on Monday and have risen close to 62% year-to-date.