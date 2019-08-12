Drake gets dragged across Abbey Road for Beatles tattoo

Fans are criticizing Drake’s newest tattoo of him appearing to wave off the Beatles, which he apparently inked after surpassing several of the band’s historic musical feats.

The 32-year-old rapper, known for his megahit “One Dance,” broke the Beatles’ record of most songs simultaneously in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart after the release of his 2018 album "Scorpion."

The Canadian rapper’s tattoo illustrates the beloved group in their iconic Abbey Road pose, trailing behind a fifth figure -- assumed to be Drake -- who is waving. Ironically, the Abbey Road album cover was shot exactly 50 years ago this week.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, has gloated in the past that he broke several records set by the Beatles and music megastars’, rapping “I got more slaps than the Beatles,” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.”

In October 2018, Drake scored 12 top 10 tracks in a single year, exceeding the Beatles’ record of 11 set in 1964. This June, he passed the Beatles for the second-most top 10s ever -- 35 to Madonna’s 38.

Fans took to social media to criticize Drake’s tattoo, claiming the artist’s choice to compare himself to the group was “tacky and cocky” and that he has only achieved his hit success through collaborations with other artists.

According to Forbes, Drake’s net worth was $150 Million in 2019, making him the fifth wealthiest hip-hop artist. He surprise-released his newest album “Care Package” on Aug. 2, scoring his ninth No. 1 album on the Billboard chart.