Dorian shutters airports, cancels hundreds of flights

Labor Day is normally a stressful time for travelers to head home after the holiday, now further complicated by Hurricane Dorian.
Close to 900 flights are expected to be canceled because of it, according flight tracking data.
Here’s a look at what to expect in the days ahead as Dorian’s uncertain path approaches the U.S.
Fort Lauderdale Int’l
KFLL is staying closed for now through Tuesday afternoon.
Palm Beach Int’l
KPBI is planning to remain cloused until at least Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST.
Kissimmee Gateway
KISM will remain closed until Thursday at 7 a.m.
Pompano Beach Airpark
KPMP will remain closed through at least Wednesday at 7 a.m.
Vero Beach Rgnl
KVRB will keep its runways closed through at least Thursday at 7 a.m.
Orlando Airport
MCO will close at 2 a.m. Tuesday.
At least 284 flights were canceled in and out of the airport.
