Donald Trump Unloads NYC Penthouse He Never Lived In

When he’s not stumping for the Republican presidential nomination or making decrees on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” Donald Trump still works in real estate — and he just made a killing on a Manhattan penthouse.

Trump sold the nearly 6,200-square-foot apartment on the 24th floor of his 32-story Trump Park Avenue tower for $21 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. He listed it in 2013 for $35 million and cut the price twice, settling on $24.995 million earlier this month.

Trump never lived there, listing agent Michelle Griffith of Trump International Realty told the Journal. She also said Trump rejected an offer to rent the place for $80,000 a month.

A private elevator leads to the 5-bedroom, 7.5-bath space, which boasts high ceilings and lots of windows. Luxurious details include Italian brass doorknobs, custom moldings and a kitchen with marble floors and counter tops.

The master suite features two bathrooms, two walk-in closets and a study.

