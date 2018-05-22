Does eating an egg a day delay death?

Eggs may not be as bad as we thought, a Chinese study suggests.

Over the course of the study, researchers examined data on egg consumption in more than 400,000 people over nine years. They were found to be less likely to develop heart disease and 18% less likely to die of such ailments if they consumed about three-quarters of an egg a day.

But Fox News medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel, told FOX Business that while eggs are a great source of protein, they also contain cholesterol, which is a fat-like substance that can build up in your heart and arteries.

Even so, the cholesterol contained in eggs can be consumed in a healthy Chinese diet, but for Americans, he suggests a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, fish and nuts.

“They don’t have a high blood pressure and so it may be safer there to eat an egg,” he said. “In America we don’t eat enough fruit.”

Despite that, the study, Siegel said, did offer some promising news.

“The cholesterol that you get is the liver-making cholesterol,” he added. “And eggs may signal the liver not to make as much bad cholesterol.”

One large egg only contains about 80 calories, 6 grams of high-quality protein, 5 grams of fat and 187 grams of cholesterol, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.