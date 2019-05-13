Businessman Devin Sloane enters guilty plea in college admissions scandal

A businessman embroiled in the college admissions scandal reportedly entered a guilty plea during a federal court appearance on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Devin Sloane’s plea in Boston came after he was accused of doling out $250,000 in bribes as a means to secure his son’s college acceptance, according to The Associated Press.

Sloane sought to have his son admitted into the University of Southern California under the guise of a water polo player – despite having no background in the activity, authorities said.

The businessman was also accused of beefing up the elaborate scheme through the purchase of sports equipment and the creation of a fake photo of his son playing water polo, according to officials.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Former “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman also pleaded guilty on Monday in relation to the case.

Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager and The Associated Press contributed to this report.