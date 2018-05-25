Derek Jeter baseball card sets modern record with $99K sale

A Derek Jeter rookie card reportedly fetched $99,100 in an eBay auction, setting a new sales record for modern baseball cards.

PWCC, the company that conducted the online sale, confirmed to ESPN that the winning bidder has paid the hefty sum to buy the gem-mint-condition Jeter card.

The buyer, Adrian Proietti, said he previously passed on a similar Jeter rookie card, which had an asking price of $25,000, in 2008. The price he paid now is “still a very good deal,” he told ESPN.

PSA/DNA, which grades baseball grades on their condition, has given a perfect 10 gem-mint rating to only 22 of 8,308 Jeter cards from the 1993 Upper Deck SP set.

Including all sports, just three modern cards—anything since 1986—are known to have beaten the Jeter card. A LeBron James rookie card sold for $312,000 two years ago, while two Tom Brady rookie cards sold for as much as $250,000.

Jeter, a 14-time All-Star during his career with the New York Yankees, retired from Major League Baseball after the 2014 season. He is part of the ownership group that purchased the Miami Marlins last year and currently serves as the team’s CEO.