Delaware first to legalize sports betting, New Jersey to follow

Joe Asher, the CEO of William Hill US, one of the biggest sports betting companies in the world, told FOX Business on Tuesday the push to fully legalize sports betting across the United States is on track, but will take some time.

Continue Reading Below

“It’s going to roll out state-by-state,” he told Stuart Varney during an interview on “Varney & Co.” “The flood gates are certainly not going to open in one fell swoop.”

Delaware, on Tuesday, became only the second state behind Nevada to launch sports betting just weeks after the Supreme Court struck down the federal law barring most states from sports gambling, clearing the way to legalize sports betting in other states.

Tuesday’s liftoff means people in Delaware can place a bet on any game, including international sports, Asher added.

Meanwhile, New Jersey lawmakers on Monday cleared legislation for a final vote to make it legal.

Advertisement

Asher said it’s feasible to see it fully legalized there within the next two weeks.