David Wright's final game sends Mets tickets soaring

The final game of David Wright’s career has turned an otherwise meaningless September game for the New York Mets -- a team outside the playoff race -- into one of the hottest tickets in sports.

Continue Reading Below

The average listing price for a ticket to Saturday's game at Citi Field stood at $138 on StubHub as of Friday afternoon, according to a company spokesperson. The “get-in” price for the cheapest available ticket stood at $68. By comparison, tickets to the Mets’ home game on Friday night could be purchased for as little as $6.

The final game of Wright’s storied career with the Mets is “setting up…to be the most in-demand Mets game of the season,” according to Jill Krimmel, StubHub’s general manager of NCAA sports and MLB.

“With the announcement of David Wright’s final game this weekend, StubHub saw a surge in website traffic on September 13 for the event that was 733% over the daily average for the month,” said Krimmel.

Wright, 35, ranks as one of the most celebrated athletes in the history of New York sports. An MLB mainstay, he earned the nickname “Captain America” for his strong performance with Team USA during the World Baseball Classic in 2013.

Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015 and has missed most of the last three seasons battling various health ailments, including neck surgery. A 7-time MLB All-Star, he returned from injury to play a key role in the Mets’ surprise run to the World Series in 2015, where they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Royals.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Wright announced he planned to step away from baseball at the end of the season. The Mets’ game Saturday against the Miami Marlins will mark his final time starting at third base for the franchise.

“I’m just very appreciative of being able to run out there again and kick third base,” Wright said at a press conference. “It’s going to be emotional for me, but at the same time, I’m accomplishing the goal. It’s weird for me to put the uniform on when I’m not playing or on the disabled list. It just doesn’t feel right. But it’ll be great to put that uniform on again and really feel like a player.”

Wright will retire as the owner of several Mets franchise records, including most hits and runs batted in (RBIs). He has earned more than $167 million during his career.