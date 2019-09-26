Antonio Brown condo trashing case: See inside the luxe property

Antonio Brown is facing legal complications for damage done to a residence he rented for several months. Photos of Brown’s old Florida condominium shared with FOX Business show damage to both furniture and structure, some of it serious and some of it mundane wear and tear.

In February 2018, Brown rented a condominium at The Mansions at Acqualina, located on Sunny Isles Beach on Florida’s east coast. A lawsuit leveled by the owners of the complex alleges $35,000 in damage done to Brown’s suite. The condo featured four bedrooms and cost the All-Pro wide receiver $35,000 a month. The 4,600 square foot pad was valued at $7.9 million.

Earlier this week, Brown sat for a deposition about the damages, telling reporters afterward that everything went along “all right.” This is just another legal headache for Brown, who has a civil lawsuit filed against him by a former personal trainer who claims the NFL player raped her.

SEE THE PHOTOS:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Courtesy: Attorney George Minski)

Photographs from before Brown moved in show a pristine and luxurious unit. These images were utilized in the sale materials for this particular unit.

Brown moved out of the condominium just months after moving in. An incident that involved furniture being thrown out of his unit and landing in the pool area, nearly hitting a toddler, seemingly expedited the request from the condo board for Brown to make his exit.

According to the complex’s website, The Mansions “offer the finest luxury real estate in Miami.” The location is just slightly north and east of North Miami and just a handful of miles south of the Trump International Beach Resort.

SEE THE PHOTOS USED TO MARKET THE UNIT:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Courtesy: The Mansions at Acqualina)

