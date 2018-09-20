Dallas Cowboys are NFL's most valuable franchise: Report

“America’s Team” is once again the most valuable NFL franchise, according to the latest edition of Forbes’ annual rankings released Thursday.

The Dallas Cowboys are worth $5 billion, up 4 percent compared to last year, according to Forbes’ calculations. Owner Jerry Jones’ franchise has earned the top spot on the annual list for 12 consecutive years.

The New England Patriots ranked as the second-most valuable NFL franchise with a valuation of $3.8 billion, followed by the New York Giants at $3.3 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $3.2 billion and the Washington Redskins at $3.2 billion.

The average NFL franchise’s value grew 2 percent to $2.57 billion, marking the smallest increase year-over-year since 2010, according to Forbes. The publication said the skyrocketing team values have limited the number of people with enough wealth to buy a meaningful ownership stake.

The Rams posted the highest percentage increase in value, rising 7 percent. Construction is underway on the team’s new stadium, which it will share with the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the valuations of several NFL franchises remained flat, no team saw a decrease in value.