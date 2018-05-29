Custom car builder turns Tesla Model S into a station wagon

article

A London designer and Dutch limousine builder have teamed up to turn the Tesla Model S electric sedan into a station wagon.

Niels van Roij Design modified the Model S to give it an extended roofline, creating a wagon-like appearance and increasing the vehicle’s cargo capacity. The Model S Shooting Brake also features additional exterior chrome and a custom green metallic paint “with a twist of gold.”

RemetzCar plans to produce just 20 of the limited-edition Model S electric wagons at its coachbuilding facility near Amsterdam.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but a competing Model S conversion featuring carbon-fiber body work costs about $90,000, according to British magazine Autocar.

The car will debut at an auto show in the Dutch city of Apeldoorn starting June 29.

