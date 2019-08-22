Cowboys offer to make Ezekiel Elliott one of NFL's two highest-paid running backs: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have made a lucrative contract offer to lure star running back Ezekiel Elliott back to the fold of the 2019 season, according to a report on Thursday.

The Cowboys offered Elliott a deal that would establish him as one of the NFL’s top two highest-paid running backs, ESPN’s Ed Werder reported. While the contract’s exact terms were not immediately known, the offer was said to be larger than the deal star running back LeVeon Bell signed with the New York Jets this offseason.

Bell signed a four-year deal worth $52.5 million, with $27 million guaranteed. Todd Gurley, the NFL’s highest-paid running back, signed a four-year deal worth $57.5 million prior to the 2018 NFL season.

Elliott, 24, has yet to report to Cowboys training camp this summer due to dissatisfaction with his rookie contract. He is set to earn $3.85 million for the 2019 season and $9.1 million for the 2020 season.

Elliott has twice led the NFL in rushing yards, but has faced criticism and league discipline for a series of off-field incidents since entering the league in 2016.