Coronavirus

Positive coronavirus history may disqualify US military applicants from serving

Certain people who have been diagnosed with the virus in the past may not be able to join

By FOXBusiness
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane provides insight into how coronavirus is impacting the U.S. military and how China handled the outbreak. video

Coronavirus hasn't crippled US military: Gen. Keane

A novel coronavirus infection may be bar men and women from joining the U.S. military.

A defense official detailed “interim guidance” to FOX News on Wednesday, which states that anyone that has been “hospitalized with COVID-19 will be medically disqualified and would need a service waiver to join.”

A Military Entrance Processing Command memo detailing stricter guidance was first reported by The Military Times on Wednesday. The memo says that a reported history of confirmed COVID-19 will be annotated as “considered disqualifying.” During the medical history interview or examination, a history of COVID-19, confirmed by either a lab test or clinician diagnosis, is permanently disqualifying.

Recruits can apply for waivers for all permanently disqualifying conditions.

All recruits will be screened for the virus.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. had more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.