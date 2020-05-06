Positive coronavirus history may disqualify US military applicants from serving

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A novel coronavirus infection may be bar men and women from joining the U.S. military.

A defense official detailed “interim guidance” to FOX News on Wednesday, which states that anyone that has been “hospitalized with COVID-19 will be medically disqualified and would need a service waiver to join.”

A Military Entrance Processing Command memo detailing stricter guidance was first reported by The Military Times on Wednesday. The memo says that a reported history of confirmed COVID-19 will be annotated as “considered disqualifying.” During the medical history interview or examination, a history of COVID-19, confirmed by either a lab test or clinician diagnosis, is permanently disqualifying.

Recruits can apply for waivers for all permanently disqualifying conditions.

All recruits will be screened for the virus.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. had more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.