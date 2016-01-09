Corn Prices Fall, But Cattle Prices Rally

Other crops have followed corn lower, with wheat futures down roughly 20% in that same 3 month time frame.

Natural gas is another commodity that continues to fall, although it’s still up roughly 2% over the past year. Following a remarkable climb during the depths of winter when the “polar vortex” seemed to be a weekly occurrence, futures have quickly erased those gains. Prices are down nearly 20% over the past few months, as below average temperatures during the summer are keeping a lid on demand for air-conditioning. Natural gas is closing in on an eight-month low.

The market for live cattle is a completely different story, as futures hit record highs this week on continued worries about the U.S. beef supply. Prices are up nearly 30% over the past year, although traders believe the commodity may be close to a near-term high.

“Cattle is trying to find a top with [Wednesday's] big reversal lower,” Lannie Cohen, president of Capitol Commodity Services, said. “There’s a potential it hit a top today if it closes lower.”

With ranchers continuing to struggle in their recovery from droughts over the past few years, the U.S. cattle herd hit its smallest level since 1951 earlier this year.