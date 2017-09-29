Consumer Companies Up After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after mixed economic data.

Personal-consumption expenditures, a broad measure of household outlays on everything from groceries to doctor visits, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in August from a month earlier.

German auto maker Volkswagen warned its third-quarter operating result would take a hit of around $2.94 billion as it continues to grapple with the fallout of the diesel emissions scandal.

Institutional Shareholder Services, the largest proxy-advisory firm, is recommending Procter & Gamble shareholders put activist investor Nelson Peltz on the board despite the consumer-products company's opposition to the hedge-fund manager's candidacy. Mr. Peltz's firm, Trian Fund Management, argues the company's stock-price performance has lagged competitors and it needs to expand its market share.

September 29, 2017 17:20 ET (21:20 GMT)