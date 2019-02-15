Colin Kaepernick wanted $20M AAF contract to play in league: Report

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who drew international attention for leading player protests against police brutality, spurned an opportunity to play in the upstart Alliance of American Football, according to a report on Friday.

AAF officials approached Kaepernick to play in the league, which held its first slate of games last weekend, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. However, Kaepernick reportedly wanted a salary of $20 million or more in order to sign -- terms that would have marked a significant departure from the AAF's pay guidelines.

The league signs all of its players to the same 3-year, $250,000 contract, which allows them to leave for the NFL if a team expresses interest. Players can earn additional compensation through bonuses tied to team performance, fan engagement and community service.

Kaepernick’s representatives have yet to publicly comment on the situation.

A former members of the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick hasn’t played a down in the NFL since after the 2016 season. He is currently suing the NFL and its 32 owners for collusion, arguing that they have conspired to keep him off pro rosters because of his role in popularizing player protests during the national anthem.

Kaepernick earned more than $43 million through six seasons in the NFL.

The AAF has signed several former NFL players to contracts, including former first-round draft pick Trent Richardson and quarterback Christian Hackenberg. Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow reportedly turned down an AAF offer to pursue a Major League Baseball career with the New York Mets.