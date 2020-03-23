China weighs $7T coronavirus stimulus plan, includes coal-fired power plant projects: Report

As China hopes to begin recovering from the devastating coronavirus outbreak, it is looking to juice its economy.

According to a report Monday from the South China Morning Post, China is planning to inject $7 trillion into its economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus. However, among the projects the plan is said to include are coal-fired power plants, which has sparked criticism among detractors that the government could be leaning toward more of a reliance on fossil fuels.

The United Nations warned in a report last year that fossil fuel production, worldwide, by 2030 could be as much as 150 percent above levels targeted in the Paris Climate Accord.

And while many countries are trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, a report last year showed that China was still burning a lot. The country had enough coal-fired plants to power France, and more plants were under construction.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and killed more than 3,200 people in the country. Last Thursday was the first time China reported no new infections since the outbreak began in December.

As of Monday, there were 81,496 confirmed cases in China. The United States had 41,167.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is working on a stimulus plan that could cost $1.8 trillion. The package, however, was blocked in the Senate on Monday over disagreements between political leaders about who should benefit the most from an economic package.