HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) said on Thursday that Vice Chairman Mike Wirth will become chief executive next February, replacing the retiring John Watson.

The transition brings an executive with experience in the cost-cutting world of refining to the top spot at one of the world's largest oil and natural gas companies.

