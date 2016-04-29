Carly Fiorina Blasts Donald Trump

Carly Fiorina is back at the forefront of the 2016 election – and this time she’s standing by Senator Ted Cruz as his vice presidential running mate. During an interview with the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, she discussed why.

“It is not an exaggeration to say the soul of our party and the future of our nation are at stake. I have said from the moment that Donald Trump announced his candidacy, he doesn’t represent me and he doesn’t represent my party. He is almost as liberal as Hillary Clinton is. Donald Trump cannot be our nominee. Hillary Clinton cannot be our president,” she said.

She feels it’s critically important to have a conservative as the party nominee and in the White House who will “stand up and fight the system that is corrupt.”

She also reacted to former House Speaker John Boehner’s commentary on Ted Cruz.

“John Boehner lost his speakership because he accomplished nothing with a Republican majority in the house. Those comments were completely inappropriate… John Boehner said that he and Trump are texting and golfing buddies – I rest my case,” she said.

Fiorina then explained why Donald Trump wouldn’t challenge the political system which he has called “rigged.”

“He’s given to Hillary Clinton, both her presidential and Senate campaigns a total of seven times. How do you do that, how do you be buddies with both folks on two sides of the aisle? You know how you do that? Because you’re gaming the system,” she said.

Fiorina says they are campaigning hard in Indiana ahead of Tuesday’s primary.