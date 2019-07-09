Cannabis company Caliva says its teamed up with Jay-Z, taps him as chief brand strategist

article

A California-based cannabis product company on Tuesday announced that it's teamed up with billionaire rapper Jay-Z who they’ve tapped to serve as their chief brand strategist.

As part of his position with Caliva, the music icon will be tasked with “driving creative direction, outreach efforts and strategy for the brand,” the company explained on its website.

His efforts will also be aimed toward boosting “the economic participation of citizens returning from incarceration” by way of methods such as job training, according to Caliva.

The two parties agreed to a multiyear arrangement, the company said.

Caliva shared a statement from Jay-Z, in which he offered why he feels the relationship with Caliva is a good fit and what they hope to achieve together.

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” the statement said. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos makes them the best partner for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

Caliva was founded in 2015 and has a workforce of more than 600 people, according to its website. In addition to running a farm and two stores in Northern California, it also distributes its branded products in roughly two dozen other retail outlets in the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.