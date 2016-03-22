Canadian Chick-Felay Feels Backlash From Chick-fil-A’s Gay Marriage Firestorm

article

Talk about an unfortunate mix-up. A Canadian franchise felt the wrath of some angry protesters thanks to its’ showrunner’s stance on gay marriage. The only problem was, the company’s president and CEO never took one.

Continue Reading Below

Chick-Felay, a Canadian chicken restaurant with four locations in Toronto, was on the receiving end of some confusing customer interaction thanks to its name, which is strikingly similar to the U.S.-based chain, Chick-fil-A. The U.S.-based Chick-fil-A has been in the national spotlight as of late after its president and CEO Dan Cathy spoke out against gay marriage. The Wall Street Journal reported Chick-Felay employees were unsure of why customers were both protesting and praising the staff’s “stand.”

”The servers were like, ‘What’s going on?’, ” Chick-Felay founder and CEO Nabeel Khan told the Wall Street Journal. ”I didn’t have any idea what they were talking about. I was selling chicken.”

Chick-Felay won’t be speaking out on any issues in the near future, and has only chicken in common with Chick-fil-A. Khan told the paper he is not in the business of politics.

Khan did not respond to requests for comment from FOXBusiness.com.