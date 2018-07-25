California ticket wins $522 million Mega Millions jackpot

article

There is one winning ticket in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot is worth $522 million.

The winning numbers of 1-2-4-19-29, plus a Powerball of 20, were worth the fifth largest payout in the game's history following 22 consecutive failed draws, according to Reuters.

The winning ticket was sold at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, California.

The winner can either take the entire $522 million in installments or an immediate lump sum of $308 million.

The largest Mega Millions lottery grand prize was $656 million, won in 2012, split by three winners that matched all the numbers.