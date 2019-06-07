Buyer's market: The top cities with an increase in affordable housing

article

A new study showed that while middle-income home prices are on the rise, more Americans in metropolitan areas have the purchasing power to buy a home currently on the market.

Reatlor.com reported 74 of 100 metro areas became more affordable in April, an increase from the previous month when only 44 saw improved affordability compared to last year.

The study compares the number of listings available that are considered affordable to people based on their median income.

Below are the top cities that saw the biggest improvements in the availability of affordable homes, showing a rise in income and real estate listed on the market, along with a decrease in home prices in their area, according to Realtor.com.

10. CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

Median Home Price: $329,450

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A home listed on the market in Charlotte, N.C. within the median home price of $329,450 (Realtor.com)

9. DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TEXAS

Median Home Price: $350,000

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A home listed in Dallas, TX within the median home price of $350,000. (Realtor.com)

8. AUSTIN, TEXAS

Median Home Price: $369,995

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A home listed on the market in Austin, TX within the median home price of $369,995. (Realtor.com)

7. CAPE CORAL-FORT MYERS, FLORIDA

Median Home Price: $299,900

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A home listed on the market in Fort Myers, FL within the median home price of $299,900. (Realtor.com)

6. PORTLAND, OREGON

Median Home Price: $474,975

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A home listed on the market in Portland, Ore. within the median home price of $474,975. (Realtor.com)

5. ATLANTA, GEORGIA

Median Home Price: $335,000

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A home listed on the market in Sandy Springs, Ga. within the median home price of $335,000. (Realtor.com)

4. LAKELAND-WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA

Median Home Price: $231,500

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A home listed on the market in Winter Haven, Fla. within the median home price of $231,500. (Realtor.com)

3. SAN FRANCISCO-OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA

Median Home Price: $954,500

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A home listed on the market in San Francisco, Calif. within the median home price of $954,500. (Realtor.com)

2. DES MOINES, CALIFORNIA

Median Home Price: $288,000

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A home listed on the market in Des Moines, Iowa within the median home price of $288,000. (Realtor.com)

1. SAN JOSE-SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA

Median Home Price: $1,167,444

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A home listed on the market in San Jose, Calif. within the median home price of $1,167,444. (Realtor.com)

